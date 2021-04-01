Three Roofs Investment with support from the United States Africa Development Foundation has invested 25 thousand US dollars in a Cassava value addition project in Luapula Province.

Company Board Chairperson Martin Chanda disclosed that Three Roofs Investment will put up a factory in Chief Chisunka’ chiefdon which will be producing hand sanitizer from ethanol which is a by-product of Cassava and Aloe Vera.

Mr. Chanda explained that the Company decided to settle for Luapula Province and in particular Chief Chisunka’s Chiefdom due to high levels of Cassava Production in the area.

Speaking during the training for 30 Cassava Farmers in Chief Chisunka’s area, Mr. Chanda indicated that the company will work closely with cassava farmers in Luapula Province who will be expected to be supplying the Cassava to the company.

Mr Chanda further revealed that Cassava experts will be engaged who will be teaching farmers new ways of growing Cassava so that they can increase their production.

“There will be high demand for ethanol from our side therefore we expect Farmers to be able to meet this demand by increasing their production,” says Mr, Chanda.

He pointed out that through the Company’s out-grower scheme, more Cassava Farmers will be brought on board and they will be supplied with the necessary materials to enable them grow their cassava without difficulties.

And Three Roofs Investment Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Annie Kapapula says she is confident that the project will succeed in Luapula Province as Cassava is one of the major crops which is grown in the area.

Mrs. Kapapula disclosed that the company wants to create a market niche and use Luapula Province as the hub for Cassava production and its related by-products.

“As an industry, we need to evolve if we are to remain contemporary and sustainable and that is the reason why we have embarked on this journey in Luapula Province,” notes Mrs Kapapula.

Mrs. Kapapula has since urged farmers in Luapula Province to embrace and support the Cassava project as it is meant not only to better their lives but also to improve the way they grow Cassava.