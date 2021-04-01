Serenje Constituency Member of Parliament, Maxwell Kabanda has advised churches to find sustainable ways of raising funds.

Mr Kabanda said this during a church service at Serenje Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church where he donated K10, 000 for purchase of a Public Address (PA) system.

Mr Kabanda said if churches are to better serve its members and the community, they should find sustainable ways of raising funds.

Mr Kabanda highlighted that the church and government are partners in uplifting the lives of people hence the need for churches to think objectively and find sustainable ways of raising funds to run its programmes.

“The church and government are one side of the coin but it is not good for the church to always move with a begging bowl. You need to think objectively about how to raise funds,” He said.

Mr Kabanda further advised that churches should venture in business and form cooperatives to generate funds to effectively run their churches.

“Churches should get into business, acquire farm land and join cooperatives so that as government is giving fertiliser, you can also benefit,” Mr. Kabanda said.