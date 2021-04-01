9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 1, 2021
Health
Updated:

Govt prepares for tourists return

By Photo Editor
The Ministry of Tourism and Arts has started preparations of tourists’ return to Zambia following the announcement of the roll out of the COVID- 19 vaccine.

Speaking during a workshop held at Government Complex on Implementation of Incentive measures for the tourism sector, Director for Tourism Lillian Bwalya said the Ministry is confident that tourists will start trickling back into the country following the roll out of the jab.

She called on owners of tourism establishments to take advantage of the incentives put in by government through the Minister of Finance to mitigate the impact of the effects of COVID -19 pandemic.

“My department looks forward to further collaboration with the operators so that they are fully trained on several facets like Customer care, Hospitality Etiquettes among other values for the sector,” Ms. Bwalya said.

And Zambezi Association of Tour Operators (ZATO) Chairperson Maxwell Masempela said the workshop comes as a ray of hope for the sector.

He said the workshop is a first step to prepare for the return of tourists to Zambia and that customer service and Etiquettes are focal points for happy tourists who want to enjoy their visit.

“There is also a need to have the right behaviour by all staff in the tourism space,” Mr. Masempela cautioned.

Meanwhile, Waterfalls Hotel General Manager Tamika Mwale said the workshop was an eye opener and a privilege for operators that attended both physically and virtually across the country.

She said operators need the training as they prepare to reopen their facilities to tourists.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Sakabilo Kalembwe.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Where are these PF ministers it seems all their speeches are being read on their behalf…are they using govt resources now earlier for campaigning than usual before Parliament recess….

  2. More tourists more cuts for ministers. No benefit to the country. In the name of tourism
    They end up even taking our wildlife for export.

