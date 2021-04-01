President Edgar Lungu says government remains resolute to supporting the education sector as it is key to social and economic development of any given country.

President Lungu said the re-entry policy that the government introduced was necessitated by the high value that government places on education.

The Head of State urged the general citizenry to consider upgrading their qualifications so that they contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

President Lungu made the remarks at state house yesterday when a delegation from Munali Direct Empowerment a local non-governmental organisation, paid a courtesy call on him.

The Head of State observed that some youths are not coming forward to improve their qualifications under the General Certificate of Education (G.C.E) due to pride and inferiority complex.

“We place high value on education and that is why we have introduced a number of pieces of registration so that we increase the number of educated people in the country. Most youths do not have good grades but are not coming forward to get their results improved due to pride, a thing which should stop. Grade Twelve Certificate has now become important in the area of political office. Your coming is timely and will fully support you,” the President underscored.

President Lungu projected that there will be a lot of people with Grade Twelve results by the year 2026 owing to the strategies the government has put in place.

And Munali Direct Empowerment representative Patrick Samuyimbila explained that the Back to school G.C.E initiative programme that the institution has embarked on has received support.

Mr Samuyimbila noted that launched last year, the NGO has already registered over 9,000 students and 200 teachers countrywide are teaching for free.

He recollected that lack of space for holding the lessons was the major challenge his organisation was faced with.

“As Munali Direct Empowerment, we realized that a lot of learners or people are not going back to school due to financial challenges, hence coming up with an initiative called Back to school G.C.E that has received maximum support from the students who want to return to school and re-write their exams and over 10,000 students are writing this year and all we need is government’s support,” he noted.

And Chisenga Mwiinga, one of the beneficiaries of the programme observed that the initiative which is dubbed Presidential Education Empowerment is timely and tailored at enhancing education in the country.