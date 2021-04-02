The Voter Verification exercise which started on a slow pace at most verification centres in Chinsali district of Muchinga province, has now gained momentum.

A snap check conducted by ZANIS in Chinsali this morning found people verifying their details.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) inspection officer under the verification exercise based at Mwaba verification centre, Fridah Mponde said the turnout has increased compared to the time the exercise commenced on Monday this week.

Ms Ponde attributed the poor turn in the initial days to luck of publicity.

She said a number of people did not know where to go and have their details checked and verified.

She said the turn has been good from Tuesday to date with over 60 registered voters having had passed through by press time.

“The verification exercise is gaining momentum and we are appealing to people who have not yet verified their details, to do before the exercise comes to a close, “said Ms. Ponde.

And another ECZ inspection officer at Chinsali day verification centre Constance Zulu said most people have verified their details via mobile facility.

She said most people that are visiting the centre are doing card replacements for lost voter’s card, transfers and a few of those who have discovered typical graphical errors after checking on their own.

“We are receiving a lot of people who are coming to replace their lost cards and those who want to transfer to another polling station,” she said.

The voter verification exercise which begun on Monday 29 March, 2021 is expected to end tomorrow Friday April 2, 2021.