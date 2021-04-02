9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Chinsali residents turns up for voter verification

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News Chinsali residents turns up for voter verification
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The Voter Verification exercise which started on a slow pace at most verification centres in Chinsali district of Muchinga province, has now gained momentum.

A snap check conducted by ZANIS in Chinsali this morning found people verifying their details.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) inspection officer under the verification exercise based at Mwaba verification centre, Fridah Mponde said the turnout has increased compared to the time the exercise commenced on Monday this week.

Ms Ponde attributed the poor turn in the initial days to luck of publicity.

She said a number of people did not know where to go and have their details checked and verified.

She said the turn has been good from Tuesday to date with over 60 registered voters having had passed through by press time.

“The verification exercise is gaining momentum and we are appealing to people who have not yet verified their details, to do before the exercise comes to a close, “said Ms. Ponde.

And another ECZ inspection officer at Chinsali day verification centre Constance Zulu said most people have verified their details via mobile facility.

She said most people that are visiting the centre are doing card replacements for lost voter’s card, transfers and a few of those who have discovered typical graphical errors after checking on their own.

“We are receiving a lot of people who are coming to replace their lost cards and those who want to transfer to another polling station,” she said.

The voter verification exercise which begun on Monday 29 March, 2021 is expected to end tomorrow Friday April 2, 2021.

Previous articleNkana Off To Tanzania For CAF Confed Cup Date Against Namungo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Chinsali residents turns up for voter verification

The Voter Verification exercise which started on a slow pace at most verification centres in Chinsali district of Muchinga...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

New Cyber law goes to Court

General News Chief Editor - 39
Five Civil Society Organisations have petitioned the High Court for a declaration that various provisions of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act be...
Read more

RSTA streams some services to Kapiri council

General News Photo Editor - 1
The Road Transport and Safety Agency () has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kapiri Mposhi Town Council aimed at decentralizing provision some...
Read more

Find sustainable ways of raising funds- church told

Rural News Photo Editor - 0
Serenje Constituency Member of Parliament, Maxwell Kabanda has advised churches to find sustainable ways of raising funds. Mr Kabanda said this during a...
Read more

Police caution political parties

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 10
The Zambia Police has called on the political party leadership in Mkushi district to ensure that party members understand and adhere to the stipulations...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.