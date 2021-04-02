The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has extended the physical inspection of the Provisional Register of Voters by five days.

ECZ Chief Executive Officer Kryticious Nshindano says the Commission has considered feedback from various stakeholders and has extended the inspection period for another five days beginning tomorrow April 3rd 2021 to Wednesday April 7th, 2021.

Mr Nshindano said this during a press briefing this morning.

He has since encouraged registered voters to take advantage of the extension, to verify their details using the USSD Code and Web-based platform.

Mr Nshindano stated that there is no need to physically go to the centre once one is sure that the details presented are correct.

He explained that physical inspection centres are designated for services such as correction of wrongly captured details, replacement of lost or damaged voters’ cards, transfers for those who would like to change their polling stations and removal of the deceased voters from the register.

Mr Nshindano noted that during this period, the Commission is also receiving objections and appeals.

He further said the Commission has taken note of the concerns raised by some political parties, as well as independent candidates, with regards to the period allocated for payment of nomination fees.

Mr Nshindano stated that Presidential Candidates should pay their nomination fees between the 1st and 9th of May 2021, in order to allow for pre-processing of supporters scheduled for 10th May 2021.

He added that candidates for the National Assembly and councils should pay between 1st and 16th May 2021, to accommodate the provisions of the dissolution of Parliament and Councils which has been set for 14th May 2021.

He said this will allow sitting Members of Parliament and Councilors wishing to recontest to pay nomination fees after the dissolution of parliament and the councils.

“All aspiring candidates will be required to make deposits in the ECZ Bank Accounts provided as the Commission will not be handling cash”, he said.

Meanwhile Mr Nshindano said the technical committee on mainstreaming COVID-19 prevention measures in the 2021 general election calendar is formulating guidelines and further engagement of political parties and stakeholders.

He added that all political activities should adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines in order to reduce the spread of the virus.