53 Cooperatives empowered in Mpulungu

The Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-purpose Empowerment Cooperative has empowerment 53 cooperatives in Mpulungu district.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-purpose Empowerment Cooperative Coordinator, Bob Sikaala said the empowerment is meant to help uplift the living standard of people in the area.

Mr Sikaala explained that the items which includes pockets of cement, iron sheets, bells of second hand clothes, grocery items and ploughs are a gift from President Lungu.

He added that the President takes into consideration the needs of the vulnerable when helping the community.

“We are still going round and we will still come back to bring hammer mills when they are ready for delivery.” He said.

And Mpulungu District Commissioner Dennis Sikazwe has thanked the President for empowering people in the district.

Mr Sikazwe noted that Mpulungu has a large population of people who need help, adding that the empowerment has come at a right time and will definitely help a lot of families.

“When you help a group it means more people have been helped as they come from families.” He said.

And Green Future Cooperative founder Brint Chileshe has expressed gratitude to the President for the gesture.

Mr Chileshe said the cooperative will work hard in ensuring that they use the materials well, to achieve the intended outcome.

  1. “Mr Sikaala explained that the items which includes pockets of cement, iron sheets, bells of second hand clothes, grocery items and ploughs are a gift”

    Look at the clueless smiling fooool in the photo… how do you call this empowerment? Busy misappropriation and printing monopoly money….and he expects IMF bailout.

    1
    1

