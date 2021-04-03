Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has trained agriculture camp extension staff in Post-Harvest Loss Management to enhance food security among small holder farmers in Namwala District of Southern Province.

Ministry of Agriculture working with support from the World Food Program (WFP) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) held a two day training workshop in post-harvest loss management for agriculture camp extension staff dubbed Strengthening Climate Resilience of Agricultural Livelihoods in Agro Ecological Regions 1 and 2 in Zambia (SCRALA).

Southern Province Principle Agriculture Officer (PAO) Paul Nyambe told ZANIS in Namwala that most farmers fail to secure their harvest despite having a bumper harvest hence the need to train farmers on Post-harvest loss Management.

Mr Nyambe noted that most farmers were occupied with Pre harvest matters such as land preparation, buying of quality seeds while ignoring matters of post-harvest.

He cited factors such as storage, fumigation, transportation as among as some of the aspects that can preserve crops after harvest.

The two day training was funded by the World food Program through the United Nations Development Program SCRALA Program.

He further said training for the post-harvest loss Management will help the agriculture camp extension staff to impart knowledge to the smallholder farmers on the dangers of crop loss or contamination associated with Pre- and post-harvest handling of crops and help them manage their crops better to secure quality grain.

He noted that for farming to be sustainable, farmers need to earn a decent income by securing quality grain that fetches good prices.

The Agriculture Camp extension offices were trained in preventing cross loss after a good harvest, such as Pre harvest infestation and common problems after harvest, controlling grain quality, managing harvest, drying and protecting grain, threshing and cleaning of grain, storage.