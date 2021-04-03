United Party for National Development Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta, has asked the PF to spare President Hakainde Hichilema and instead pay attention to the majority of Zambians who are suffering and failing to eat three meals in a day.

Speaking at the press briefing held at the Party Secretariat, Mr. Mwaliteta said it is so shocking that the Patriotic Front has deliberately decided to ignore issues affecting Zambians and is instead busy harassing and planning evil against President Hichilema.

” It is good that my President had totally ignored them because he is too busy planning what he will to rebuild the collapsed economy once he forms Government comes 12th August 2021.” said Mr. Mwaliteta.

He said President Hichilema has no business with the PF but the people of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwaliteta warned the PF against any evils plans to arrest President Hichilema as that will not be anyway be tolerated.

He said UPND is aware of all plans to arrest and torture President Hichilema but that UPND will this time give no chance to any trampled-up charges.

PF leadership and some officials have in the past told the people of Zambia that a Tonga will never rule and that HH’s name will never be on the ballot paper.

However, UPND President Hichilema has for the past five years continued to enjoy support from all constituencies across the country with Zambians promising to vote for him because the PF government has failed to attend to their issues as they are busy creating wealth for themselves.