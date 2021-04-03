9.5 C
Govt to support projects with quality works

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says investing in high -quality and attractive infrastructure is crucial to the economic development and prosperity of the Province.

Mr. Chilangwa says government will only support high – quality private and public infrastructure that can pay off economically through the creation of jobs, government revenue and taxes.

The Minister called for good workmanship on project earmarked for construction such as the Kasomeno – Mwenda toll road and Luapula Bridge, the Samfya International Convention Centre, the Mansa Shopping Mall, among others.

Mr. Chilangwa was speaking in Ndola when he toured the Dangote Cement Limited ultra -modern power plants at the invitation of the company.

He said high – quality infrastructure developed out of the ongoing construction projects will create high -spillover effects to the people of Luapula Province.

The Minister has since urged the construction and cement industries in Zambia to take keen interest in the infrastructure revolution that is taking place in Luapula Province.

And Mr. Chilangwa has hailed Dangote Cement Limited for the production of good quality cement which has contributed to the growth of the construction sector in the country.

He said being a major component among the building materials, cement will be the most consumed commodity in the Luapula construction projects, hence the visit to the company.

Mr. Chilangwa explained that government will encourage contractors to use the right cement for the buildings to stand the test of time.

And Dangote Cement Zambia Limited Board Member Monica Musonda said her company will support the infrastructure development of Luapula Province through the supply of cement.

Meanwhile, Luapula Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota has urged Dangote to take advantage of the trade route to the Democratic Republic of Congo being created in Luapula Province to market their product.

