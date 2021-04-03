Lusaka Dynamos have a chance to go third in the FAZ Super Division when they host Kabwe Warriors on Saturday at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Fourth placed Dynamos have 33 points, three behind second placed Zanaco.

Warriors are just two points behind Dynamos at number seven on the table.

“Tomorrow’s game I think like any other game Warriors are poised to give us a challenge,” said Dynamos coach Wedson Nyirenda.

“They are a good team; they have consolidated the team with a few new faces which has brought in a different dimension in their game but I think all in all we are very prepared for them, we have done our home,” Nyirenda said.

Dynamos are searching for a second straight win after a two week break.

Warriors are seeking redemption after losing their last two matches in the league and the ABSA Cup.

Meanwhile, the two sides drew goalless in the reverse fixture in Kabwe last November.

FAZ Super Division – Week 22 Results and Fixtures

30/03/2021

Napsa Stars 0-2 Power Dynamos

01/04/2021

Nkana 2-2 Green Buffaloes

03/04/2021

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Kabwe Warriors

Indeni Vs Red Arrows

Green Eagles Vs Prison Leopards

Kitwe United Vs Nkwazi

Young Green Eagles Vs Lumwana Radiants

04/04/2021

Buildcon Vs Forest Rangers

Zesco United Vs Zanaco