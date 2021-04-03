Lusaka Dynamos failed to reclaim third place today following a 1-1 home draw with Kabwe Warriors at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Dynamos stay put at number four after failing to topple Power Dynamos who replaced them at number three in midweek following a 2-0 away win over Napsa Stars at the same venue.

But Wedson Nyirenda looked like they were heading back to third spot after leading for the entirety of the game through an Emmanuel Chabula 33rd minute goal.

However, Paul Banda’s own-goal deep into stoppage time of the 90 minutes handed sixth placed Warriors a point to see them end the season even against Dynamos following a 0-0 first leg draw in Kabwe on December 25.

Warriors have 32 points, Dynamos have 34 points, tied with Power Dynamos and are two points behind second placed Zanaco and a further six points adrift of leaders Zesco United.

Zesco host Zanaco this Sunday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in a top two clash that will give some indication of who has the clear advantage in terms of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division title race is concerned with twelve games left before that issue is settled.

Meanwhile, fifth position Forest Rangers, who have 32 points, have an opportunity to go third this Sunday when they face Buildcon in an Ndola derby in the lunchtime kickoff of the Levy Stadium doubleheader.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 22 RESULTS

03/04/2021

Indeni 1-Red Arrows 1

Green Eagles 2-Prison Leopards 2

Young Green Eagles 2-Lumwana Radiants 1

Nkwazi 1-Kitwe United 0

13h00: Lusaka Dynamos 1-Kabwe Warriors 1

04/04/2021

13h00: Buildcon-Forest Rangers

15h00: Zesco United-Zanaco