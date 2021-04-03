SOUTHERN Province Minister, Edify Hamukale, has predicted that President Edgar Lungu will win this year’s elections without a re-run.

Dr. Hamukale has therefore encouraged other UPND members to leave the opposition party because it has nothing to offer. Meanwhile, some chiefs in Southern Province have vowed to work with the government of the day to bring development to the people. Dr Hamukale predicted that President Lungu would score over 60 percent which did not require a re-run.

According to Dr Hamukale, the President would emerge victorious due to his development agenda and commitment to improving the living standards in the country. He said this yesterday in Choma when Transport and Communications Minister, Mutotwe Kafwaya, launched a communication tower at Nakeempa Secondary School. “I just want you as fellow citizens to publicly know that the statistics and predictions show that President Lungu will this year win elections without any re-run, zero rerun. If first time he got 50 point something, this time around he will score 60 percent.

“President Lungu is for you and we are very happy that most of you are seeing the need to work with the Government of the day. Long live Zambia, long live President Lungu and long live Nakeempa,” Dr Hamukale said.

Dr Hamukale called on all members of the UPND to leave the party and join PF which had a lot to offer such as development. He cited the communications tower project being among the initiatives President Lungu had prioritised in Southern Province. “You have these towers because of President Lungu and if you give us more councillors, more Members of Parliament, you will see how much trickle down effects will come into this area. “So why are you remaining in a party that you and your family are not benefitting, come and join us. This tower is a demonstration that President Lungu is for all of us.

UPND has nothing to offer,” Dr Hamukale said. Earlier, Chief Cooma of Choma stressed the importance of working with the government of the day. Chief Cooma said: “we do everything with the government of the day and I am one of the traditional chiefs who are working with the government of the day. President Lungu is a very flexible leader.” And Chief Chinkanta of Kalomo said he would also work with the government and urged the people of Southern Province to support President Lungu’s administration.