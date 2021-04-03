By Sean Tembo
1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) it is our considered opinion that the continued attempt by Government to get a bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at a time that the price for copper is at an all-time high of about US$9,000 per metric tonne, is ample evidence that the PF have failed to run this country and need to be retired in the national interest on 12th August this year.
It must be noted that IMF bailout loans are meant for countries that have no resources and are on the brink of total economic collapse. However, Zambia has an abundance of resources and world economic parameters are in our favour due to the advent of electric vehicles which has caused a major surge in the price of copper which is a major component in their manufacture and is our major export commodity.
2. Given the circumstances at hand, our expectations as Patriots for Economic Progress were that the Government would be talking about how best the country should utilize the surge in copper prices for our economic prosperity and not talking about getting an IMF bailout loan.
The fact that the PF and its Government see borrowing as a solution to every national economic problem renders credence to our long held position that the Patriotic Front is a party that is made up of incompetent people that were in group C in class. Therefore, any reasonable Zambian should not expect improvement in the manner that the PF Government will run the affairs of this nation, should Zambians be naive enough to re-elect them back into office.
3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to appeal to the Zambian people to vote into office a political party that will competently and diligently run the affairs of this nation and which will be able to convert the huge economic potential that Zambia has into actual wealth for the benefit of Zambians. That political party is the Patriots for Economic Progress. The only thing that the PF and its Government are capable of doing is contracting more and more national debt, despite the fact that we have already defaulted on our debt repayment.
Come 12th August, if Zambians insist on re-electing this collection of group C individuals when group A is available, the end result will be continued shrinkage of the economy, unemployment, poverty, squalor and corruption. Zambians have a very important decision to make on 12th August this year. We have already seen what group C is able to do. It is now time to try group A.
The Pathetic Failures haven’t got a clue of what to do. They’d rather go for the bailout than anything that looks like Hard Work. What can we expect if the majority in cabinet are ill educated
Sean Tembo is always behind. He is talking of Zambians re-electing ECL and PF on August 12. ECL is no longer Electable and what he intends to do is to rig the 2021 Elections and retain Power. People are Angry and Tired of ECL and PF Corruption,mismanagement of the Economy, misrule etc. People are Hungry and cannot afford to put food on the table. Consumer goods prices have skyrocketed and are now unaffordable and life is unbearable. Most People are eager to send ECL and PF “ku wire” come August 12, 2021. ECL will lose the 2021 Election but will rig it to remain in Power. That is the challenge for the Opposition Parties and all Zambains.
Imagine chimbwi no plan
“the affairs of this nation and which will be able to convert the huge economic potential that Zambia has into actual wealth for the benefit of Zambians.”
The fact that this has not happened in 25 years of neoliberal rule means there must be a radical re-orientation of economic policy. Now. Not next generation.
Last week i drove to livingstone and my heart bled when i saw the amount of trucks of copper on the road. At one time through my journey i counted a convoy of 12 trucks from the same company. Altogether all the way to livingstone i estimated seeing 50 trucks x 30 tonnes = 1,500 x $8,000 =$12,000,000 i saw in a day. Worse part is not our money, no tax plus i cant think of the damage to the roads. Come on guys we can do better!
The problem of talking about things you don’t know about is that you end up looking like a pwazl This f00l has no idea what he is talking about. Let us learn not to simplify things which are serious. Contact our relevant ministries and query these issues before writing such articles and looking like a f00l.
Son of a be – each. That’s why l fired you!! Waste of precious space!!
Fuseke chi upnd diasporan
KZ everybody knows you are part of the PF corruption strategy. You only got fired because you got too greedy. Thankfully there will be a nice cell in Central Prison for you, next to the president, when it comes to August 13!
If by prison you mean your marital bedroom, then yes I will be there while you are at work, entertaining your wlfe
The Catholic Church has completely refused to accept the bribery money the PF is dishing out to churches in order to win votes in the forthcoming general elections.
I will be there while you are at work, entertaining your wlfe
IS THIS CHAP A BORN AGAIN ???????????????
A WOLF IN SHEEPS CLOTHING Id10T
SORRY !D!0T IS BEING TOO KIND
LT WILL BLOCK ME FOR SAYING WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO HIM AND THE NAMES I HAVE IN MIND