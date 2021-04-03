Zambia in the last 24 hours recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19 out of 2,642 tests conducted bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 88,800, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has announced.

Dr. Chanda indicates in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today that new cases and positivity broken down by province shows that Central Province recorded 3 cases, Copperbelt 10, Luapula 2, Lusaka 19, Muchinga 1, Northern 11, North-western 13, Southern 8 and Western 3.

“On an uplifting note, we did not record any new deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded still stands at 1,215, classified as 678 COVID-19 deaths and 537 COVID-19 associated deaths,” Dr. Chanda stated.

He added that a total 192 discharges were recorded from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 85,017 representing 96%.

“We currently have 2,568 active cases, of whom 2,491 are under community management and 77 are admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities,” the Minister said.

Dr. Chanda further noted that among the admitted cases, 58 are on Oxygen therapy and 10 are in critical condition.

“We continue to urge the public to remain safe this long Easter holiday weekend by adhering to all COVID-19 public health measures,” he urged.