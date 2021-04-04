9.5 C
CEC's Hanson Sindowe dies

Prominent Businessman Hanson Sindowe has passed on.

Mr. Sindowe was until his death the Executive Chairman of Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC).

He has been Chairman of the CEC board since 2006, when Zam-En, a company he co-founded and was Managing Director of, obtained the majority shareholding of CEC.

He had over 25 years of experience in the mining business, and previously served as General Manager of ZCCM’s power division and Managing Director of Zambia Railways.

He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Electrical Engineering and Management at the University of Zambia, and a degree in Senior Management from Penn State University.

