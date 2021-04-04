9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 4, 2021
Sports
Napsa Stars Fall At Home to Coton Sport

Napsa Stars on Sunday suffered their first home loss in the CAF Confederation Cup when Coton Sport of Cameroon defeated them 1-0 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The result also saw Napsa stay bottom of Group B on 1 point from three games.

Daman Abdurrahman scored the game’s only goal in the 16th minute to send Coton Sport briefly to the top of Group B on 6 points after collecting their second successive win at the end of match-day-three.

Coton also completed a double away over Zambia opposition in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The Cameroonians beat Green Eagles 1-0 in the second stage knockout round in December on their way to a 3-0 aggregate win.

And Napsa and Coton Sport meet in the final leg on April 11 in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, JS Kabylie of Algeria could reclaim Group B top spot by press time.

JSK have made the short trip from Algeria to Morocco in the late Sunday night kickoff against CAF Confederation Cup defending champions RSB Berkane.

The Algerian giants have 4 points while Berkane have 3 points heading into the Group B North Africa derby clash.

Previous articleNkana Beat Namungo to End CAF Confed Cup Group D Losing Run

