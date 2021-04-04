Nkana have edged Namungo FC 1-0 away in Tanzania to record their first win of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup group phase.

Forward Diamond Chikwekwe scored the goal that lifted Nkana from the bottom of Group D on match day three.

Chikwekwe struck in the 69th minute in atonement for his misses earlier in the game played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar.

This match kicked off an hour late owing to the reported late release of Nkana’s Covid-19 results by the local medics in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Nkana, who started the group stage campaign with two straight losses, have jumped one place up to number three after increasing their tally to three points.

Kalampa, are three points away from the quarterfinal qualification spot half way into the group stage.

Meanwhile, Moroccan side Raja Casablanca have beaten Pyramids 2-0 to open a three point lead in Group D.

Leaders Raja have nine points, three above Egyptians Pyramids after three rounds of matches played.