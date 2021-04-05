Government officials have continued preaching peace and unity to all Zambians before, during and after the fourth coming August 12, general elections.

Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga, said there is only one Zambia and people should take advantage of the prevailing peace under the able leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

Mrs Kamalonga said President Lungu has demonstrated good leadership amidst Covid-19 pandemic that has locked down the entire world, including Zambia.

She said despite the hardship most people are passing through, living in peace is the most important thing for the country.

The District Commissioner said this during Easter Sunday at streams of peace fellowship congregation in Solwezi district.

Meanwhile, Mrs Kamalonga has pledged K5, 000 to Streams of peace fellowship church to help the church buy roofing sheet and also donated a wheelchair to a 78 years old man Kaloza Kaumba, whose legs have been paralyzed for some time now.

“In the book of Mathew 25:35 it says I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger, you took me in,” Mrs Kamalonga quoted.

She said Easter means helping the people in need just like Jesus died for us all.

Streams of peace fellowship Church Bishop Bright Kwenye thanked government and President Lungu for the peace and economic development the country is experiencing adding that God should bless Zambia and those in authority.

He further thanked Mrs Kamalonga for the Noble gift towards the church and the need in society.