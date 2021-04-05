Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba was visibly excited to see his side edge title rivals Zanaco 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to open a seven point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Defenders Simon Silwimba and Adrian Chama were the scorers for Zesco who have moved to 43 points from 21 matches played.

Zesco’s victory over Numba’s old side Zanaco was their sixth consecutive win.

“Of course it is a sweet victory because we lost in the first round to Zanaco when we visited them and I think getting a victory today it is a good thing that we have shared three points each unlike them collecting all the six points,” Numba said.

“I think this is an important win on our part. We really needed this win so that we can open up a seven point lead,” he said.

Numba also warned his team against complacency after going seven points clear off second placed.

“This is a time we need to even double our work because the league is very tight. We just have to continue talking to the team so that we don’t get relaxed and start dropping points.”

Zesco’s next league match is against limping Green Buffaloes away in Lusaka.