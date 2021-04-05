Minister of Foreign Affairs, has reiterated government’s commitment to ensure that the projected development by the PF Administration is implemented in all parts of the country.

Mr. Malanji indicated that among the many sectors, government has prioritised agricultural activities through early distribution of farming input under sustainable programmes such as the Farmer Input Support programme.

The Minister said that this is so that the country sustains itself and is food secure.

Speaking when he addressed Itezhi-Tezhi Patriotic Front members, Mr. Malanji who is also PF National Mobilisation Member explained that the works of President Edgar Lungu are very clear thus urged the people of Itezhi-Tezhi to support the winning party.

He noted that the district does not have proper representation hence come August 2021, they should vote for PF who will ensure that the district is transformed for the benefit of every citizen.

“The government of President Lungu wants to have everyone on board for the projected development by his government. His works are very clear, therefore I am urging all of you to vote for the PF administration on Agust 12, 2021,” Mr. Malanji told the people.

He asked them not to be cheated by the opposition who are riding on the challenges being faced by the country due to COVID-19.

Mr. Malanji noted that the entire world is grappling with the economy because of the pandemic, hence should trust government who is implementing various activities aimed at restoring the economic hardships.

Meanwhile, PF National Mobilisation Chairperson Richard Musukwa urged Itezhi-Tezhi PF district structure to continue mobilising more members to the winning party.

Mr. Musukwa stated that the district requires PF representation starting from the ward level to Member of Parliament.

He however urged the district membership to support the leaders that will be adopt by the party.

He acknowledged the zeal from candidates aspiring to be adopted but that each position can only be led by one person at a time.

“I would like to commend Mr. Malanji who has gone across the country to mobilise more support for the PF party. Now, let me urge all of you to support those candidates that will be adopted by the party so that we have increased numbers in leadership positions,” Mr. Musukwa indicated.

He therefore called for continued descipline in the party especially with the coming elections.

And Itezhi-Tezhi PF District Chairperson Musonda Mambwe indicated that the visit by the National Mobilisation team was helpful to the district supporters.

Mr. Mambwe announced that the party has continued penetrating even in the opposition strong holds, hence assured that August 12, 2021 will be a walk over.

“We are very humbled by your visit. We can assure you that our mobilisation team is on grown in readiness for the August elections,” Mr. Mambwe stated.

He commended the national Mobilisation team for visiting the district which will boost support for the party.

Mr Mambwe noted that the visit will also look into the challenges being faced by the district team for possible solutions.