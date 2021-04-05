9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 5, 2021
Headlines
President Lungu issue directive to allow Local Tank Drivers Transport 50% of the Fuel

President Edgar Lungu has directed that the 50 percent fuel volume allocation to local transporters should be fully implemented without any delays.

The Head of State has also directed that tanker drivers start the delivery of fuel to their respective destinations immediately.

Addressing journalists at his office in Lusaka, Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says he submitted the report to President Lungu and he has guided on how the fuel supply chain should not be interrupted.

“Following the directive by His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for me to meet drivers, I interacted with the drivers from Ndola and Lusaka. And as a matter of fact, I also gathered information from other stakeholders including the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Labour and Social Security. Out of these engagements, many issues came up which our drivers brought out. One of the issues brought up was the issue to do with the 50% volume allocation to local transporters which they said was not implemented fully,” he said.

Hon Kafwaya explained that one of the reasons why this was a issue was because of the rates.

He stated that the Petroleum Tankers Association of Zambia (PTAZ) has agreed to lower the rates so that they are competitive thereby making it easier for local transporters to be in business.

Hon Kafwaya also announced that President Lungu wants to ensure that the drivers are treated well when doing cross border transportation.

Transport Minister Meeting the Tank Drivers to Deliver the Preside's Directive
Later, the Transport Minister went to meet the tanker drivers at the Industrial area who wanted to see him and hear out the resolutions from the meeting he had with President Lungu.

The drivers who spoke in turns appreciated the fact that the government of President Lungu has responded swiftly to their needs.

They urged the government to continue on this path of listening to their cries saying the growth of the economy is dependent on them.

  1. All 100% of Zambia’s fuel should be done by local drivers. Or better yet just build pipelines they’re a safer option.

  2. “.,…..Following the directive by His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for me to meet drivers, I …….”

    You mean lungus minsters can’t think or do anything until lungu farts …….??

