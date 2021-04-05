Anglican Bishop Trevor Mwamba has been elected President of the opposition United National Independence Party, taking over from Tilyenji Kaunda who has been at the helm since 2001.

Bishop Mwamba who was based in Germany and returned early this year to contest the UNIP Presidency was elected leader of the former ruling party at the Party’s 4th Extra-Ordinary Congress which was held from 2nd to 4th April 2021 held at Premier Hotel.

In the race for the top position, Reverend Mwamba, polled 235 votes to dethrone long-serving Tilyenji Kaunda, who got 201 votes, while Timothy Nyirenda scored a paltry 28.

Mr. Kaunda, who has been at the helm of UNIP since 2001, left the gathering immediately after the presidential results were announced and refused to comment on the outcome.

Bishop Mwamba will be deputized by Mike Kaira going into the August 12th, 2021 general elections with the hope of turning around the fortunes of the party.

Speaking after he was unveiled as the party President at a media briefing, Bishop Mwamba said his victory at the party congress marks a new beginning for the party whose vision was compromised by Leaders who concentrated on managing party assets.

Others elected include; Mulenga Mwiche as Secretary-General, Cynthia Nyondo as National Treasurer, Beauty Kabwe as National Women Secretary, and Boniface Chapala as National Youth Secretary.