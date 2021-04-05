9.5 C
UPND is overwhelmed with the number of adoption applications received-Mweetwa

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the party is overwhelmed with the number of adoption applications received from across the country at all levels of representation.

Addressing journalists in Livingstone this morning, Mr Mweetwa said all districts across the country have received applications from those who want to serve on UPND ticket as Councilors, Council Chairpersons, Mayors and Members of parliament.

“ This clearly indicates that Zambians are confident that, UPND brings with it a credible leadership that will pay attention to their plight something which the PF have failed to do,” said Mr Mweetwa.

He howewer said the huge number of applicants can also be a double edged sword depending on the management of adoptions and reactions of those who will not be adopted.

“Fellow applicants, only one candidate will be picked, we need to prepare ourselves as no drama is expected from those of us who will not be adopted, don’t use your lost status to leave the party, better leave now, “ said Mr Mweetwa.

He appealed to all aspiring candidates to prepare themselves for any outcome and avoid bringing confusions as only one candidate will be picked.

“ Let us all be principled, if you want to lead you must also be ready to be led by others, to our officials be fair, allow everyone to campaign freely , there should be no favouritism, no vote buying, let the people’ s choice prevail,” said Mr Mweetwa.

Meanwhile Mr Mweetwa has appealed to the Police to allow all political players to interact just like they have allowed the Patriotic Front to go on with rallies and campaigning.

“ Let us stand and move, mobilise and campaign please do not forget to abide by the COVID-10 health guidelines, police as custodians of the law are expected to apply the law fairly, justly and judiciously,” said Mr Mweetwa.

