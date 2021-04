Itezhi Tezhi based DJ, Artist and radio personaity , DJ Foxx Tha Roc , released the music video for his track ‘Busy day‘ that features Slim Muleh.

DJ Foxx the Roc hosts a weekend shows on radio and a local club in Itezhi Tezhi. He recently hosted artists such as Roberto, Jae Cash, Rich Bizzy at the same club.