The Zambia Police Service says during this year’s Easter Holiday, a total number of 193 road traffic accidents were recorded, out of which 21 were Fatal, while 29 were serious road traffic accidents in which 50 persons were seriously injured.

And the Zambia Police says 45 were Slight road traffic accidents in which 72 persons were slightly injured and 98 were recorded as damage only road traffic accidents.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said, in comparison to the 2020 Easter Holiday, 142 road traffic accidents were recorded. Mrs Katongo added that the figures show an increase of 51 road traffic accidents.

She explained that 7 were recorded as a fatal road traffic accident in 2020 Easter Holiday compared to 21 fatal road traffic accidents which occurred in this year’s Easter Holiday.

“The record shows an increase in both fatal road traffic accidents and persons killed by 14,” Mrs Katongo said.

“In the same vain, 17 road traffic accidents were recorded as serious in which 24 persons were seriously injured in 2020 compared to 29 serious road traffic accidents where 50 persons were seriously injured in this year’s Easter Holiday. The records still show an increase in both serious road traffic accidents and persons seriously injured by 12 and 26 respectively,”.

She stated that 35 were recorded as slight road traffic accidents in which 42 persons were slightly injured in last year’s Holiday as compared to 45 slight road traffic accidents where 72 persons were slightly injured in this year’s Easter Holiday.

“The figures also show an increase in slight road traffic accidents by 10 and in persons slightly injured by 30,” Mrs Katongo added.

She further said on damage only road traffic accidents, 83 were recorded in the Easter period of 2020 in comparison to 98 recorded in 2021 stating that the records show a slight increase by 15 Damages Only road traffic accidents.

She noted that Lusaka Province recorded 67 Road Traffic Accidents with 05 deaths, Southern had 19 Road Traffic Accidents with 03 deaths, Eastern had 12 Road Traffic Accidents with 02 deaths, Muchinga had 10 Road Traffic Accidents with 02 deaths while Northern had 04 Road Traffic Accidents with 01 death. Others are Western with 04 Road Traffic Accidents with no death recorded, North-Western had 05 Road Traffic Accidents with 01 death and Luapula had 05 Road Traffic Accidents with 01 death.

“A total amount of K 924,690.00 was raised as an admission of guilt in 2021 compared to K249, 887.00 raised as an admission of guilt in 2020.There was an increase in admission of guilt fines collected by K674, 803.00,” Mrs. Katongo said.

The increase in road traffic accidents and casualties in 2021 Easter Holiday are attributed to noncompliance to road traffic rules and regulations by some motorists and other road users.