Residents of Mushili Township in Bwana Mkubwa constituency in Ndola have praised the government for having embarked on the construction of a modern police station in the area through the office of the Member of Parliament-MP.

Florence Chisala, a resident said security has been one of the major concerns the residents in the Township having been facing.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Chisala said the community is happy that the matter is now being dealt with adding that works at the first ever police station in Bwana Mkubwa constituency be expedited.

She said lack of a police station gave breeding ground to high crime activities in the area, where to some extent a lot of people were attacked and lives were lost due to lack of police presence.

“This area was just a bush and we used to find a lot of dead bodies. We are very optimistic the coming of the police station will relieve us. How I wish the police station can be completed tomorrow,” she said.

Another resident, Jackson Mumba added that the coming of a police station in Mushili will attract police presence in the area and that people’s lives and property will be protected.

Mr. Mumba said only a few officers from Masala police station have been policing the area, a situation he said was not easy for officers to manage.

This was highlighted when area Member of Parliament, Jonas Chanda inspected the resumption of works which had slowed down at some point.

And Dr. Chanda said the project is a duo funded one whose works commenced last year and is being undertaken through a labour based model.

Dr. Chanda said K1.1 million will be sourced from the Constituency Development Fund- CDF and that the K1.7 million is being sourced from the business community in the district.

Dr. Chanda has assured the people in the area of enhanced security once the K2.7 million project is complete.

The Parliamentarian who is at the same time Minister of Health said he remains indebted to his Home Affairs counterpart, Stephen Kampyongo who through some corporate partners donated 700 pockets of cement to the project.

He said the support rendered to the project will go a very long way in ensuring that major works are done.

“Of the four constituencies in Ndola, Bwana Mkubwa is the only constituency without a police station and that’s why through the guidance of the ministry of Home Affairs we embarked on construction of this huge police station hear in Mushili Bonano, over a year ago,” Dr. Chanda said.

The lawmaker added that in his quest to make the project a success, he has also been lobbying for corporate support from the businesses in both Ndola and outside.