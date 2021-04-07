Mansa Central Member of Parliament Chitalu Chilufya says deliverables in the country by Republican President Edgar Lungu on various developmental issues are visible for everyone to see.

Dr. Chilufya who is also Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee Member, observes that Zambians have seen massive development during the ten years that the Patriotic Front has been in Government and that the party should be allowed to continue.

Dr Chilufya says President Lungu means well for the country going by what he has achieved and that Zambians should be compelled to vote for him going by what he has done from the time he was elected into office.

He pointed out that when people are saying that President Lungu should continue as President, it is because they have seen the good works he has done not only in Luapula but across the country.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he toured the water project in Mansa District, Dr. Chilufya observed that the water project is just one of the testimonies of what the Republican President has achieved.

The Mansa Central lawmaker revealed that the Water project which is also in three other districts in Luapula Province is a promise delivered to the people of Luapula Province.

“The President promised people of Luapula Province clean and safe drinking water and today we see that he has fulfilled that promise,” Dr. Chilufya said.

And Luapula Water and Sanitation Company Mansa District Manager Richard Chisembe disclosed that works on the water project in Mansa District has reached 50 percent.

Mr. Chisembe pointed out that the project which will increase water reticulation in the District is expected to be completed in November this year.

He explained that the entire Mansa population will be connected to Luapula water and sanitation company water line once the project is completed.

” With this project we shall increase the water distribution centers from the current 3 to 7 and also the reservoirs will be increased so that customers can have water at all times,” Mr. Chisembe said.

Mr. Chisembe further said the project will also enable the water utility company to increase revenue as more customers will be brought on board.

The Mansa water project is part of the Water project which Government is implementing in four Districts namely Mansa, Samfya, Mwense and Kawabwa at a total cost of 40 Million US dollars.