President Edgar Lungu has successfully filed in his application for adoption as Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate ahead of the party’s convention slated for this weekend.

Party Secretary-General, Davis Mwila, received the application form from President Lungu at the party secretariat in Lusaka today.

And Mr Mwila explained that President Lungu has complied with the party’s constitution that provides for necessary procedures for nomination.

He said President Lungu was in line with article 52(b) of the party constitution and has adhered to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) guidelines.

“I have verified that President Lungu has complied with article 52(b) of the party constitution. I have checked his documents and they are in line with the requirements, and he has paid the K10, 000 application fee,” Mr Mwila announced.

The Secretary General has therefore urged those wishing to contest for the position of party president to do so between today and tomorrow, April 8, 2021, saying that all eligible candidates were free to do so.

Mr Mwila explained that aspiring candidates should ensure they comply with the party constitution on section 52(b) and follow the ECZ requirements.

He explained that whoever will emerge victorious at the party’s convention will automatically become party president.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has urged those wishing to provide leadership to the Zambians to be relevant or risk not being voted for.

The Head of State stressed the need for people vying for political leadership to prove to the Zambians that they are up to the task once given the job.

He urged the aspiring candidates to be humble and accept the outcome of the convention, adding that those who will not be adopted should not be resentful.

President Lungu also challenged those who will be voted to ensure that once in power, they ought to prioritise the interests of the majority citizens.

“To those of you who want to provide leadership, you should remember who put you in power. Just like you are humble during campaigns, let us also be humble once we are voted in,” President Lungu stated.

Zambia National Students Union Acting Secretary General, Isaiah Mambwe announced that students across the country have endorsed President Lungu as the PF presidential candidate ahead of the general elections this year

“Students are happy with the government as they are able to acquire higher learning services closer to their homes as more colleges and universities have been constructed country wide.

Mr Mambwe added that student loans have also been extended to other universities and colleges for more vulnerable students in the country.

“The desire of the government to ensure easy access to higher learning institutions has been achieved because we now have about 65 higher learning institutions across provinces,” Mr. Mambwe indicated.

He also commended President Lungu for providing students with a platform to make submissions to parliament.