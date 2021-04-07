9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Midfielder Mwakapila Ruled Out of Olympics

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Midfielder Mwakapila Ruled Out of Olympics
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo dependable midfielder Mary Mwakapila has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics bound squad due to an illness.

Zambia Women Team Coach Bruce Mwape said Mwakapila, who plays in Israel, has never been well since Shepolopolo returned from Chile in November last year.

Mwape did not specify the player’s illness.

He said it will be tough to find Mwakapila’s replacement ahead of the delayed Olympic Games.

“We now need to look for a capable player, who can play like Mary Mwakapila,” Mwape said.

Mwakapila played a key role when Zambian women earned the maiden Olympics qualification last year.

Meanwhile, Mwape has told journalists in Lusaka that playing friendly matches against South Africa and Kenya this month is vital as Shepolopo steps up preparations for the Olympics.

“As we play friendly matches we will be looking at our defense. Our defense has experienced some changes,” he said.

Zambia will play South Africa on April 10 in Johannesburg and Kenya at the month-end.

Previous articleRUGBY WRAP: KPF Set The Early Pace

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Midfielder Mwakapila Ruled Out of Olympics

Shepolopolo dependable midfielder Mary Mwakapila has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics bound squad due to an illness. Zambia...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

RUGBY WRAP: KPF Set The Early Pace

Sports sports - 0
KPF have taken an early lead in the National Rugby League after winning their first two matches. The Spoilers are leading the table on nine...
Read more

Nkana Host Forest Rangers on Thursday

Sports sports - 0
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu hopes Sunday’s away win in continental action in Tanzania has left them with enough fuel to face Forest Rangers this...
Read more

Shepolopolo Faces Banyana in Two Friendlys

Sports sports - 0
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that it has arranged two international friendly matches for Shepolopolo as part of preparations for the...
Read more

Vanquished Zanaco Downplay Loss to Zesco

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda has insisted that the FAZ Super Division title race is still open despite Zesco United opening a seven point lead...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.