President Edgar Lungu will handpick Central Committee members who will be approved at the National Council which will precede this weekend’s PF General Conference, it has emerged.

Both PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and National Chairman for Mobilisation Richard Musukwa confirmed separately that there will no elections this weekend to elect members of the Central Committee.

“Elections! Which elections? There will be no voting this weekend. We will only be endorsing the list of names that will come from State House,” Mr Mwila said in an interview.

He said the powers for the President to submit a list of officials he wants in the Central Committee is provided for under Article 57 of the PF Manifesto.

And Mr Musukwa said the delegates will be given a chance to deliberate on the President’s picks once the names are submitted to the General Conference.

He said the constitutional provision was designed to ensure that only those that are capable of working with the President at all times.

Meanwhile, Provincial Chairmen from across all the ten Provinces have endorsed Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo for a position in the Central Committee.

Speaking on behalf of the other Chairmen, Copperbelt Acting Provincial Chairman Bernard Zulu said Mr Lusambo has demonstrated great acumen as a leader who can mobilize the party effectively.

Mr Zulu said Mr Lusambo’s ascension to the Central Commitee will help reposition the party across the country.

“We have looked at the list of people vying for MCC positions and we are convinced as Hon. Lusambo offers the opportunity to strengthen the role of young people in the PF. He has strong grassroot support and he a crowd puller especially among the youths who are crucial in this election.