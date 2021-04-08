United Party for National Development (UPND) Elections Chairperson, Garry Nkombo has said that the party has postponed the date for Parliamentary and Local Government adoptions, which they had earlier set April 10th for the adoption process but has moved, the date to 12th of this month.

Mr Nkombo said UPND has since written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over the August 12th elections road map.

Addressing the Press at the Party Secretariat yesterday, Mr Nkombo stressed that the engagement, which is sought today is aimed at addressing the “mischief” surrounding the eligibility criteria set out in the Electoral Processes Act, stating that the manner in which the EPA was framed falls short of the standards for curing the eligibility mischief.

“The way the law (eligibility) was framed, does not cure the mischief that one ought to have been a member of a

political party for 2 months before that election date. We are going to engage ECZ, hopefully, if they give us a slot tomorrow in order to deal with that particular aspect and to reduce the confusion that law sought to address,” said Nkombo.

On the adoption date, Mr. Nkombo stated that calls from the Church on the use of days of worship (Saturdays and Sundays) by religious groups had necessitated the postponement of the date for the commencement of the adoption process.

He also clarified that the adoptions were for both Ward Councillors, Mayors, Council Chairpersons, and Members of Parliament.

He also appealed to those who wished to defect if they were not adopted to think of leaving “now”. He stated that the Party would not take kindly to members who would style themselves as sole candidates in particular wards and constituencies.