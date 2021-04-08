Seed of Hope Children’s Ministry, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has donated a pediatric diagnostic and therapeutic machine worth USD 35,000 to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Children’s hospital.

The peadiatric Bronchoscope machine is intended to help to provide special treatment to children with health complications.

Seed of Hope Children’s Ministry International Director John Chalkias said the equipment will improve child health care in Zambia.

Mr. Chalkias notes that the equipment is meant to complement the children’s hospital with modern facilities.

He adds that his organization which has been working in Zambia for over 20 years will continue looking into the plight of children with health complications.

Ministry of Health Director clinical care services Alex Makupe says UTH remains committed to delivering quality services and promoting good health.

Dr. Mukupe adds that the hospital is key to providing excellence on the practice.

He notes that excellence without good equipment cannot be achieved.

Dr. Makupe says that the hospital has been struggling with equipment and the donating of a Bronchoscope is timely.

He notes that the hospital had challenges in treating the children with complications due to inadequate equipment.

Dr. Makupe says that the brand new equipment will enhance quick diagnosis and quick interventions in providing services to the patients.

And Zambia Paediatric Association President Musaku Mwenechanya expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the donors adding that such a gesture should be extended in future.