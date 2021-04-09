Government has procured two vehicles for the Internal Auditor’s office and Cashew Infrastructure Development Projects (CIDP) at the total cost of K2 million in Western Province.

Handing over the donation, Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali expressed optimism that the two vehicles will increase the mobility of workers in the Province.

Mr. Bukali said government was losing colossal sums of money for purchasing such equipment and has since urged auditors and CIDP Officers to use the two vehicles for the intended purposes.

Speaking shortly after receiving the donation, Principal Internal Auditor Bugar Chilala thanked the government for buying them the vehicle.

Mr.Chilala said there were a lot of pending audit quarries in the Province added that the car will easy the movement of workers in dismantling the audit related cases in the area.

The donated two cars were a Nissan Navara for the Provincial Auditor General’s office and Toyota Landcruiser hard body for CIDP programs in Mitete district.