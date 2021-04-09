9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 9, 2021
Kariba Dam water levels continue to rise

By Photo Editor
Zambezi River Authority(ZRA) Chief Executive Officer, Munyaradzi Munodawafa says the water Levels at Kariba Dam have continued rising due to increased inflows coming from the Kariba upper and lower catchments.

ZANIS reports that Mr Munodawafa said the water levels have increased by 25 percent since March this year.

“The lake levels have increased by a total of 1. 21 meters, that is, from the level of 480.76 meters recorded on 3rd March, 2021 to a lake level of 481.97 meters with a live storage of 30.30 billion cubic meters recorded on April 7, 2021,” he said.

He stated that water allocation for power generation at the Kariba Dam is maintained at 30 billion cubic meters shared between Zambia and Zimbabwe until a scheduled hydrological review at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Mr Munodawafa also reiterated that the Authority monitored river flows at gauging stations in Chavuma and Victoria falls with water levels at Chavuma gauging station recording an increase of 1,104 cubic meters per second closing at 3,396 cubic meters per second.

He further said the Victoria Falls gauging station is however experiencing recession but is expected to record a second peak as per historical hydrological cycle.

“The Authority remains committed to its work of prudently managing the Kariba Dam, and will continue to monitor the hydrological outlook of the Kariba Catchment and make necessary adjustments in the reservoir operations,” he said.

