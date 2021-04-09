9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 9, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zesco United Hunt For Seventh Straight Win

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Zesco United Hunt For Seventh Straight Win
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ Super Division leaders Zesco United hunt for a seventh successive league win this Saturday when they visit struggling Green Buffaloes in a Week 23 lunchtime kickoff at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco’s six-match winning run has seen them open a seven-point lead on number two side Zanaco on 43 and 35 points respectively with twelve games left  before  the 2020/2021 title is decided.

But Zesco have yet to win a league match in Lusaka this season where they have collected two draws and a 3-1 loss to Zanaco last November.

Zesco are also looking for their first league win this season over Buffaloes who held them 1-1 in the first leg in Ndola last November.

“We need to fight to collect maximum points on Saturday. Buffaloes may not be in a good position today. However, they are a team that is unpredictable. They can be inconsistent in some games but when they are playing big teams they account for themselves very well,” Zesco coach Mumamba Numba said.

“It is important to get three points especially that Zanaco and Lusaka Dynamos will be clashing in a derby.”

Zesco will be at full strength but missing defender Adrian Chama who is on loan from Buffaloes ruled out due to injury.

And fourth from bottom Buffaloes will be hoping to build on their efficient showing in their 2-2 away draw over struggling league champions Nkana on April 1.

Meanwhile, in the second kickoff, Zanaco will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 away loss to Zesco when they host fifth placed Lusaka Dynamo who head into the fixture with serious top two ambitions.

Dynamos are just two points behind Zanaco and a victory in the derby will see them replace their hosts in second place.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION FIXTURES
10/04/2021
Lumwana Radiants-Buildcon
Prison Leopards-Nkwazi
Kabwe Warriors-Young Green Eagles
13h00: Green Buffaloes-Zesco United
15h00: Zanaco-Lusaka Dynamos
11/04/2021
Red Arrows-Green Eagles
14/04/2021
Kitwe United-Nkana
Power Dynamos-Indeni
18/04/2021
Forest Rangers-Indeni
WEEK 19
Lumwana Radiants-Nkana

Previous articleUPND Launches party Manifesto for 2021-2026, promise more jobs and lower fuel price

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zesco United Hunt For Seventh Straight Win

FAZ Super Division leaders Zesco United hunt for a seventh successive league win this Saturday when they visit struggling...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Linos Makwaza Mourns Sindowe

Sports sports - 0
Legendary Ex-Power Dynamos midfielder Linos Makwaza has mourned former club patron Hanson Sindowe who has died at the age of 72. Sindowe was the founder...
Read more

Forest Rangers Add to Nkana’s Demotion Fears

Sports sports - 0
Ailing league champions Nkana's battle for survival showed no progression on Thursday when they lost 2-1 at home in Kitwe to Forest Rangers. Nkana came...
Read more

Shepolopolo Midfielder Mwakapila Ruled Out of Olympics

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo dependable midfielder Mary Mwakapila has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics bound squad due to an illness. Zambia Women Team Coach Bruce Mwape...
Read more

RUGBY WRAP: KPF Set The Early Pace

Sports sports - 0
KPF have taken an early lead in the National Rugby League after winning their first two matches. The Spoilers are leading the table on nine...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.