FAZ Super Division leaders Zesco United hunt for a seventh successive league win this Saturday when they visit struggling Green Buffaloes in a Week 23 lunchtime kickoff at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco’s six-match winning run has seen them open a seven-point lead on number two side Zanaco on 43 and 35 points respectively with twelve games left before the 2020/2021 title is decided.

But Zesco have yet to win a league match in Lusaka this season where they have collected two draws and a 3-1 loss to Zanaco last November.

Zesco are also looking for their first league win this season over Buffaloes who held them 1-1 in the first leg in Ndola last November.

“We need to fight to collect maximum points on Saturday. Buffaloes may not be in a good position today. However, they are a team that is unpredictable. They can be inconsistent in some games but when they are playing big teams they account for themselves very well,” Zesco coach Mumamba Numba said.

“It is important to get three points especially that Zanaco and Lusaka Dynamos will be clashing in a derby.”

Zesco will be at full strength but missing defender Adrian Chama who is on loan from Buffaloes ruled out due to injury.

And fourth from bottom Buffaloes will be hoping to build on their efficient showing in their 2-2 away draw over struggling league champions Nkana on April 1.

Meanwhile, in the second kickoff, Zanaco will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 away loss to Zesco when they host fifth placed Lusaka Dynamo who head into the fixture with serious top two ambitions.

Dynamos are just two points behind Zanaco and a victory in the derby will see them replace their hosts in second place.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION FIXTURES

10/04/2021

Lumwana Radiants-Buildcon

Prison Leopards-Nkwazi

Kabwe Warriors-Young Green Eagles

13h00: Green Buffaloes-Zesco United

15h00: Zanaco-Lusaka Dynamos

11/04/2021

Red Arrows-Green Eagles

14/04/2021

Kitwe United-Nkana

Power Dynamos-Indeni

18/04/2021

Forest Rangers-Indeni

WEEK 19

Lumwana Radiants-Nkana