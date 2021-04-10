The Lusaka Ministers’ Fellowship in association with the Pastors Fellowships from all 10 provinces have flagged off the national prayer initiative for the 2021 general elections.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary, Howard Sikwela commended the initiative saying it has been long overdue for the church to take a lead in national matters.

Reverend Sikwela noted that it was imperative for the country to host peaceful electoral processes from the campaigns, announcement of results, and beyond the elections.

He urged the National Minister’s fellowship to continue with such kind of activities, saying that it is the only way the country can actualize the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

The Permanent Secretary urged all Zambians to participate in the programme because the initiative is aimed at upholding the peace in the country even after the general elections in August, 2021.

“I want to state that the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs fully supports this kind of initiative. When the church decides to pray for a nation, it is only in order for all well-meaning Zambians and churches to support such initiatives,” Reverend Sikwela indicated.

And Lusaka Ministers Fellowship Chairman Christopher Kabunda explained that the church is aware of the positive and negative potential that elections can bring in the country, hence the need to host prayers to bless the campaign landscape.

Bishop Kabunda disclosed that the prayers will be hosted on May 8, 2021 under the theme: proclaiming peaceful, issue based political campaigns to provide responsible leadership for the next five years of Zambia.

The Bishop explained that the National Ministers fellowship was confident that going forward, the country shall hold peaceful electoral processes, perceiving that Jesus being the prince of peace will saturate the hearts of all citizens to value peace and respect for one another.

“This campaign period will establish a foundation upon which the next government shall stand for the next five years. Our sincere prayer is that this foundation shall not be stained with blood, corruption, insults, witchcraft of failure to honor God’s image,” Bishop Kabunda stated.

He added that beyond May 8, 2021, the Ministers fellowship will meet on July 31, 2021, October 18, 2021 for thanks giving and also on December 29, 2021 to celebrate entry into the 30th year of the national priesthood of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Meanwhile, National Ministers Fellowship Organizing Chairman Canon Sihubwa explained the objective of the Fellowship was to bring the church and political players together.

Reverend Sihubwa further indicated that the fellowship intends to proclaim blessings on the campaign terrain as each political party’s player appeals to people for a chance to serve the nation.

“As a Christian nation, anything that falls below the standard of true godliness is not to be tolerated,” Reverend Sihubwa noted.

He added that the prayers will also affirm the rulership of Christ over Zambia and commit to upholding dignity for every human being.