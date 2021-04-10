9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Rural News
Court grants Chief Liteta injunction restraining Chief Chitanda as Senior Chief

The Lusaka High Court has granted Chief Liteta of the Lenje speaking people of Chibombo District an ex-parte injunction restraining Chief Chitanda from being installed as new Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe.

This is in the matter in which Chief Liteta is challenging the selection of his counterpart Chitanda as Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe the sixth (VI) of the Lenje Speaking people in Central Province.

The order of interim ex-parte injunction issued by Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, stops Chief Chitanda from being installed on the throne of Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe pending inter parte hearing of the matter in the court.

ZANIS reports that the court has set April 19, 2021, as a day of inter parte hearing of the matter.

Meanwhile Chief Liteta has also sued, as second defendant, Chief Chamuka of Chisamba District who chaired the Electoral College of Ba Temboshi Clan that selected Chief Chitanda as Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe.

Chief Liteta is contending that he is the rightful heir to the throne of Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe as he is the longest serving Junior Chief than his counterpart Chitanda.

Meanwhile, both Chief Chamuka and an advisor to Chief Chitanda Yuka Kaputula have told ZANIS that they are aware about the court injunction but said they have not yet been served with the copies.

Chief Chamuka has however confirmed that the installation ceremony has since been postponed to a later date.

Chief Chitanda was scheduled to be installed today April 10, 2021, as Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe the sixth, at Likonde Lya Bakanga Traditional shrine.

This was after he was appointed to be the heir to the throne last month, following the death of Chief Chipepo in February this year, who was Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe.

