Kambwili and Nawakwi attend PF Convention as he castigates UPND

National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hailed the Patriotic Front for embracing other political parties by way of inviting them to attend the conference.

Speaking at the sidelines of the PF general conference where he and other opposition leaders such as Forum For Democracy (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi have been invited, Mr Chishimba Kambwili said that he was happy to be invited and said that it was the way how things should be

“Am happy that I was invited by the PF and this is as it should be!” Mr. Kambwili said.

He told journalists that what the PF have done is what other political parties should have been doing in the true spirit of democracy and peacebuilding.

Mr. Kambwili also took the opportunity to castigate his former alliance partner, the United Party for National Development (UPND) for being undemocratic.

Mr. Kambwili who took the opportunity to announce the appointment of Ms Saboi Imboela as the party’s interim vice president said the UPND missed an opportunity to have discussed important bilateral issues had they embraced intraparty democracy by inviting other political parties to their convention like what the PF has done.

“We were in an alliance with them and they failed to invite the person they wanted to be their running mate. That shows you the kind of political party they are” he added.

Mr. Kambwili also warned that he will expose the hidden agendas of some political parties and for what they really stand for, having worked closely with them.

When asked if his coming to the convention is an indication of willingness to work with the PF, Mr Kambwili said if the party convention decides to work with the PF, ‘so be it’.

“Am one of the five people that started the PF and it will not be a sin to be associated with the PF. Those that want to speculate, can speculate. As a matter of fact, what is wrong to work with the PF” Mr Kambwili questioned.

The PF Convention

Previous articlePresident Lungu Consoles Queen Elizabeth

