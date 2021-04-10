Nkana hope to make further gains in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup when they host Namungo of Tanzania this Sunday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Nkana beat Namungo 1-0 away in Dar es Salaam in the first leg on April 4 to exchange places with the Tanzanians that saw the Kitwe side rise from bottom to third on 3 and zero points respectively following three rounds of games played.

Another victory for Nkana this weekend will enhance their slender top two quarterfinal qualification ambitions with two games left to play at the end of match-day-four.

“We are ready for our return fixture, the victory we got away from home gave us a bit of hope and we are just hoping that even as we are playing at home we just want to make sure we work against being complacent,” Kaindu said.

“But if we can manage to pick another 3 points it can give us a bit of hope in trying to catch up with the other teams.”

Nkana are 3 points behind second placed Pyramids who host leaders Raja Casablanca in Cairo this Sunday hoping to avenge last Sunday’s 2-0 away loss in Morocco.

Raja leads Group D on maximum 9 points.

Victory at Levy is critical for Nkana who have successive home dates there with the final one coming on April 21 in their midweek penultimate Group D date against Pyramids.

But Nkana will have two absentees in striker Simon Mulenga due to injury and goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga who has Malaria.

The good news is striker Fred Tshimenga is back after a three- week layoff that saw him miss the 1-0 home loss to Raja on March 17 and last Sundays 1-0 away win over Namungo.

Meanwhile, Napsa Stars are in Cameroon on a huge mission to try and lift their spirits in Group B where they are rooted at the bottom on 1 point from three games after Coton Sport beat them 1-0 in Lusaka on April 4.

The onus is now on Napsa to try and halt Coton Sports winning run against Zambian opposition this season after earlier eliminating Green Eagles in the second whom they beat 2-0 away in Lusaka and 1-0 at home.

Napsa are five points behind leaders Coton Sport JS Kabylie of Algeria and second on 5 points while the competitions defending champions RSB Berkane of Morocco are third with 4 points.