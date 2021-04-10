Vice President, Madam Inonge Wina said that Zambia has enough fuel stock and the fuel shortage situation has since normalized.

Speaking during the Vice President Question and Answer session in parliament, the Vice President said fuel shortage was experienced for a day or two when the fuel tanker drivers downed tools.

The Vice President noted that as of 6th April 2021, the country has had a 10 days stock of diesel, and 11 days stock of petrol, although it needs to be increased.

The Vice President further said the engaged suppliers have continued to import petrol and diesel on behalf of the Ministry of Energy, while at the same time the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC’s) have continued to import fuel under the waiver that has been given to them, so there is no shortage of fuel in the country.

The Vice President was responding to Bweengwa Member of Parliament Hon Kasautu Michelo, who wanted to know why the country is faced with fuel challenges.

And responding to Manyinga Member of Parliament Hon Robert Lihefu who wanted to know what measures the government is putting in place to protect the businesses of Zambians from collapsing looking at the performance of the Exchange rate, Mrs. Wina said that the government is doing everything possible to ensure that the cost of living is taken care of through the main polices that government is putting in place and that this starts with food commodities.

The Vice President noted that the government is working with millers to ensure that the staple food, which is mealie meal is readily available to the Zambian people and that the cost of the mealie is reduced as well as other commodities that seem to impact negatively on the lives of the people.

Mrs. Wina said the government is not pleased to see its people suffer or experience the rise in the cost of living, because this affects the most vulnerable people in society.

“Definitely government is not pleased, but is doing something to ensure that the livelihood of Zambians is improved,” Her Honor the Vice President said.