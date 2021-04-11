The Energy Regulation Board -ERB- has granted fuel transporters a one-week waiver on the restriction movement of fuel tanks on the road.

In a statement to the media, ERB Manager Public Relations KWALI MFUNI says the waiver, to run from 6th to 13th April is aimed at ensuring that national fuel supply returns to normal in all parts of the country.

Ms. MFUNI adds that the waiver means a temporal suspension of aspects of the Zambian Standard on transportation of petroleum products which stipulates that Road Tank vehicles carrying petroleum products are only allowed movement during the daytime from 06

rs to 18 hours for safety reasons.

She says the measure follows the resumption of normal operations by tanker drivers who had taken industrial action during the Easter Break period.

Ms. MFUNI has since urged collaborative stakeholders in the petroleum supply chain to facilitate for the efficient passage of Fuel Tankers on all public roads even beyond the stipulated operating time frames.

She has however reminded foreign tanker operators to deliver fuel only at TAZAMA or Oil Marketing Company depots to allow for marking of all products before they are retailed in line with the Fuel Marking and Monitoring Regulations.