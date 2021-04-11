9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Fit-again Tshimenga Guides Nkana to Victory

Fit-again striker Fred Tshimenga has inspired Nkana to their second straight win in Group D of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup.

Tshimenga on Sunday afternoon came off the bench to score the goal that propelled Nkana to a 1-0 win over Tanzania’s Namungo FC at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Congolese forward scored in the 77th minute after replacing Ackim Mumba earlier on 54 minutes.

The assist came from forward Harrison Chisala, who had replaced Diamond Chikwekwe, at the same time Tshimenga was introduced.

Namungo managed to hold off misfring Nkana in the first half as the two teams went to the break with a goalless stalemate.

Mumba directed his 24th minute free kick at the keeper with Obed Masumbuko sending his long range strike wide ten minutes later.

Meanwhile, Nkana have completed a double over Namungo whom they stunned 1-0 away in Da-es-Salaam last Sunday.

Nkana stay third in Group D despite increasing their tally to six points as Namungo remains bottom with no points after playing four matches each.

Group D leaders Raja Casablanca visits second placed Pyramids away in Cairo later on Sunday.

Raja sits on nine points and Egyptian side Pyramids are three points behind the Moroccans.

Previous articlePresident Lungu’s Full Speech at the Closing of the PF Convention

