Sunday, April 11, 2021
Kambwili says he will soon spill the beans on certain politicians

By Chief Editor
Former Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili has disclosed that he will soon spill the beans on certain politicians whom he described as selfish.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka at the Patriotic Front (PF) national convention, Dr Kambwili who is attending the function as a delegate said he will address the nation at an appropriate time why be withdrew from the United Party for National Development alliance.

Dr Kambwili who was accompanied by his newly appointed Vice President Saboi Imboela said after speaking out on certain politicians, they will not rise politically.

“There will be time when I will speak and when I speak they will not rise politically because I know who they are,” Dr Kambwili warned.

He also wondered why many political parties have withdrawn from the alliance leaving only one party leaders.

“If you you had 14 friends and they all run away from you only remains with nashala neka parties,” he said.

Dr Kambwili has also called for unity among politicians adding that politics of name calling , hatred or violence are a stone age.

The PF has today commenced its national elective general conference which will be held virtually till April 10, to elect leaders who will spearhead the party during and after the August 12, general elections.

Other opposition leaders witnessing the PF convention include, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi among others.

