Napsa Stars suffered a humbling 5-1 Group B away loss in Cameroon at the hands of Coton Sport to end any ambitions they harboured of reaching the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

It was also Napsa’s record defeat in their debut continental outing.

Coton went to the break leading 2-0 through a Lambert Arainia 21st minute strike.

Arainia turned provider in the 36th minute for Souaibou Marou to send Coton 2-0 into the break.

He was on hand to set up Sibiri Sanou for goal number three in the 71st minute.

Ferdel Ebanzda and Francis Alemi then struck in the 87 th and 90th minutes respectively to complete a double over Zambian clubs this season after back to back second round wins over Green Eagles.

Meanwhile, 75th minute substitute Doisy Soko ensured Napsa left Garoua with a consolation goal three minutes deep in stoppage time.

Napsa are slumped bottom of Group B with 1 point with two games left.

Coton Sport lead Group B on 9 points from four games, JS Kabylie of Algeria are second on 5 points , one ahead of RSB Berkane from Morocco whom they host in a 21h00 kickoff.