Power Dynamos officials were part of the mourners that attended the burial of former club patron Hanson Sindowe who was buried at Memorial Park in Lusaka on Friday.

Sindowe, the founder of Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) – the main sponsors of Power Dynamos died last Sunday at the age of 72.

In his speech during burial, Power chairman Bbenkele Haachitwe paid tribute to Sindowe for his contribution to Zambian football.

“Hanson Sindowe contributed greatly to the development of the Zambian game at all the Clubs he served in various capacities. The hallmark of his contribution to football was at Power Dynamos where he attained the greatest mark ever to be achieved by a Zambian football Club at continental level,” Haachitwe said.

“Proud we were in 1991 as continental Kings. Our duty now is to keep your dream alive and win another continental crown in your honour.”

FAZ honoured Sindowe in 2018 with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to football.

“As Patron, the Power Dynamos agenda was always on his priority list. He stood for the growth of the Club and did so much to ensure that the Ndeke outfit remained among the best sponsored clubs in Zambia. We have lost a great contributor to the Zambian game and this is a big loss not only to Power Dynamos but to the Zambian game at large,” he said.

Before being associated with Power, Sindowe earlier in the 1980s served in the executive at Mufulira Wanderers, Nchanga Rangers and Kabwe Warriors.