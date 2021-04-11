9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Wynter Kabimba urges President Lungu not to listen to the prophets of doom

Rainbow Party Secretary General Wynter Kabimba has urged President Edgar Lungu not to listen to the prophets of doom propagating that there will be violence during this years’ general election.

Mr Kabimba said there is need for leaders to instead join hands and ensure that peace prevails during the elections.

He has however commended President Edgar Lungu for having a big heart and accommodating criticism from other political parties.

Speaking at the Patriotic Front general conference held virtually, Mr Kabimba said his Party will continue to work with the PF in improving the livelihood of the Zambian people.

He thanked the Patriotic Front party for inviting him to the general conference stating that the invitation is a recognition of how the two political parties have co-existed.

Mr Kabimba said this is also a demonstration that it is possible for political parties to live together and respect each other.

He has also appealed to Zambians to play a role in ensuring that peace is maintained.

Mr Kabimba said it is the duty of every Zambian to maintain peace and unity in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Kabimba has urged President Lungu to forget about other opposition political parties as the race will be between the PF and two opposition political parties, namely UNIP and the Rainbow party.

“ I hope you realise you will have two opponents, these are your former classmates, UNIP’s Bishop Trevor Mwamba and myself. Forget about the rest and concentrate on us. My prayer is that the President of this country must remain in our class, we must guard this presidency jealously, it must remain in our class in 2021, 2026, and beyond,” he said.

