Monday, April 12, 2021
Sports
Mighty Smell Top Two Promotion Spots

Sports Mighty Smell Top Two Promotion Spots
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have moved two points closer to the last promotion spot on the FAZ National Division One table after posting two straight wins.

Wanderers on Sunday edged Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 away in Muchinga to increase their points to 36 after 23 matches played

Striker Pheuzzy Chibandika scored the goal that helped Wanderers to move one place up the table to number seven.

This win came a week after Mighty had silenced Chambishi 1-0 in the Copperbelt derby at Shinde Stadium.

Meanwhile, leaders Konkola Blades and second placed Kansanshi Dynamos maintained their respective positions despite dropping points during Week 23 action at the weekend.

Konkola are on 46 points after forcing a 0-0 draw at Livingstone Pirates on the same weekend Kansanshi posted the same result against Kashikishi Warriors in Luapula.

Konkola are three points ahead of Kansanshi.

Kafue Celtic are third on the table with 39 points, one above fourth placed Chambishi after 23 matches played.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 23 Results

Mpulungu Habour 0-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Chambishi FC 1-0 Nchanga Rangers

Police Collage 0-1 MUZA

Livingston Pirates 0-0 Konkola Blades

Gomes FC 1-1 Trident

Kafue Celtics 1-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

National Assembly 0-1 KYSA

Kashikishi Warriors 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Zesco Shockers vs City of Lusaka (To be played 27/04/21)

Previous articleMTN Announces New K45 Million FAZ League Deal

