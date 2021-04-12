Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have moved two points closer to the last promotion spot on the FAZ National Division One table after posting two straight wins.
Wanderers on Sunday edged Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 away in Muchinga to increase their points to 36 after 23 matches played
Striker Pheuzzy Chibandika scored the goal that helped Wanderers to move one place up the table to number seven.
This win came a week after Mighty had silenced Chambishi 1-0 in the Copperbelt derby at Shinde Stadium.
Meanwhile, leaders Konkola Blades and second placed Kansanshi Dynamos maintained their respective positions despite dropping points during Week 23 action at the weekend.
Konkola are on 46 points after forcing a 0-0 draw at Livingstone Pirates on the same weekend Kansanshi posted the same result against Kashikishi Warriors in Luapula.
Konkola are three points ahead of Kansanshi.
Kafue Celtic are third on the table with 39 points, one above fourth placed Chambishi after 23 matches played.
FAZ National Division 1 – Week 23 Results
Mpulungu Habour 0-1 Mufulira Wanderers
Chambishi FC 1-0 Nchanga Rangers
Police Collage 0-1 MUZA
Livingston Pirates 0-0 Konkola Blades
Gomes FC 1-1 Trident
Kafue Celtics 1-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers
National Assembly 0-1 KYSA
Kashikishi Warriors 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Zesco Shockers vs City of Lusaka (To be played 27/04/21)