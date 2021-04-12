9.5 C
RUGBY: Giants Diggers Losing Start Continues

Former champions Diggers have remained at the bottom of the National Rugby League after succumbing to their second straight loss in the new season.

Diggers lost 69-6 to Mufulira Leopards in the Week 3 match played at the Leopards Cage in Mufulira at the weekend.

Leopards scored tries through Peter Mwansa, Raymond Mwashi, Rogers Mukupa , Musenge Bwalya, Ali Bhika , Chisanga Martin , Mabuchi Munyenyembe, Hangwa Sichaona and Mwansa Mwiimba.

Mwansa further made three conversions with Mwiinga registering conversions to ensure that Leopards got a bonus point for having scored more than four tries.

Leopards have since displaced vanquished KPF from the top of the National Rugby League table after increasing their tally to 13 points as winless Diggers are bottom of the table with no points.

Defending champions Red Arrows moved into second spot after thumping KPF 52-17 at Kitwe Playing Fields to move to ten points from two matches played.

There were also wins for Lusaka who overcame Green Eagles 16-18 and Nkwazi who beat Green Buffaloes 24-5 to record their first win of the season.

