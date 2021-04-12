9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 12, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia gets the first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Zambia gets the first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines allocated to Zambia have arrived in Zambia today.

To receive the vaccine at Keneth Kaunda International airport this afternoon, the Health Minister was accompanied by dignitaries from cooperating partners that include the United Nations Resident Coordinator, the World Health Organisation country representative, UNICEF Country Representative, the British High Commissioner, the United States Ambassador, the Europeran Union Country representative, the Japanese Ambassador, the Canadian Ambassador, the German Ambassador, the Indian ambassador, the Norwegian Ambassador, and the Saudi Arabia Ambassador among others.

Speaking after receiving the vaccine the Minister of Health reiterated that the benefits of the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine far outweigh the risks reported to be related to the vaccine’s use.

He said Government is aware of some safety concerns that have arisen regarding some of the Covid 19 Vaccines that are being rolled out which includes the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“Governments desire is to protect the Zambian people and has since put in place communication strategies to dispel myths and conspiracy theories concerning the effects of the Astrazeneca Covid 19 Vaccines.” Dr. Chanda said.

The Health Minister commended President Edgar Lungu for leading a spirited fight against Covid-19, by leading the Covid-19 response and the vaccination programme.

Dr. Chanda also commended the Cooperating partners for their support to the Zambian government towards the fight against Covid-19.
And speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative Dr. Nathan Bakyaita said when the vaccines were being made there were stringent measures that were taken to ensure that they are safe, efficacious and are of good quality.

“Of course people have come up with stories about the vaccines and we are aware of that, so we have come up with a communication strategy that will be able to adress the information about the vaccine and pass it on, but in addition to that we have set up a system for monitoring any side effects that may come up as a result of the vaccine, because as you know, any medicine, any vaccine will have side effects.” he said.

The Covid-19 Doses that arrived in Zambia Today
The Covid-19 Doses that arrived in Zambia Today

Dignitaries from cooperating partners that including the United Nations Resident Coordinator, the World Health Organisation country representative, UNICEF Country Representative, the British High Commissioner, the United States Ambassador, the Europeran Union Country representative, the Japanese Ambassador, the Canadian Ambassador, the German Ambassador, the Indian ambassador, the Norwegian Ambassador, and the Saudi Arabia Ambassador among others on hand to receive the Covid-19 doses

Previous articleMedia urged to be professional

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia gets the first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines

The first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines allocated to Zambia have arrived in Zambia today. To receive the vaccine at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Romeo Kangombe escapes jail, given two year suspended sentence

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Sesheke Central Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has been given a two year suspended sentence by the Chinsali Magistrate Court. Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata...
Read more

UPND Manifesto is forgery and a product of stolen photos and images from other people’s websites

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
Government Deputy Chief whip Tutwa Ngulube says it is a shock that the most publicised UPND 2021-2026 MANIFESTO is in fact a forgery and...
Read more

President Lungu warns against tribalism as Mwila is reappointed PF SG

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
President Edgar Lungu has reappointed Davies Mwila as Secretary General of the PF and cautioned the party against embracing tribalism and regionalism. President Lungu said...
Read more

President Lungu retains PF presidency unopposed

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
President Edgar Lungu and all 54 contestants for the position of Member of the Central Committee have been elected unopposed at the Patriotic Front...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.